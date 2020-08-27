Comedian’s ‘filthy’ find in KFC burger

Mel Buttle found a “filthy, greasy” screw when she bit down into her burger. But the reaction of staff at the restaurant surprised her even more.

Brisbane comedian and QWeekend columnist Mel Buttle said she was shocked to find a "filthy, greasy screw' in her chicken burger.

Buttle said she went to her local KFC and ordered a burger only to go home, bite into it and discover the screw.

"I thought there was a bone in the chicken, and I spat it out and it was this filthy, greasy screw, it was in the chicken," she told The Courier-Mail.

Mel Buttle shares image of screw in her KFC burger.

"I thought maybe someone put it in the burger, but it was kind of embedded in the patty, the patty itself had bits of first inside the white of the chicken, it was pretty gross."

"I couldn't believe the size of it, and also how sharp it was. I was like, if that has been in my mouth in my food, what else is in this food that I may not have noticed."

Buttle said she was in shock and couldn't believe how "dirty" the screw was.

"In my mind I was like, it's not even a clean screw, I don't know why my brain thought that," she said.

What made things worse for Buttle was when she returned to the store to tell staff, she claims they appeared "nonchalant".

Brisbane comedian Mel Buttle said she found a screw in her KFC burger.

"I drove back to the store and they did not seem at all surprised or shocked or concerned," she said.

"The person at the counter just got a manager I think and a guy came over and said 'what do you want to do?' and I said I don't know, I was in a bit of shock, I thought they might have a procedure for this happening, and so he goes 'do you want another burger?'. So he just remade the burger and that was it."

Mel Buttle was hoping for a little more than a remade burger.

"I just want them to be a little sorry and maybe offer me something other than a refund on my $4.95 burger, I don't know maybe some sort of gesture," she said.

"Also I want them not to put any more screws in other people's burgers."

The Courier-Mail has contacted KFC Australia for comment.

Originally published as Comedian's 'filthy' find in KFC burger