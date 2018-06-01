Comic blasted for ‘vile’ Ivanka slur

COMEDIAN Samantha Bee has been blasted for calling Ivanka Trump a "feckless c***" on her late-night TV show while attacking the President's immigration policies.

The Full Frontal host apologised to Donald Trump's daughter after her comments were denounced as "vile and vicious" by the White House.

During Wednesday night's episode of the TBS program, Bee called on Ms Trump to speak to her dad about separating immigrant children from their parents.

"Put on something tight and low-cut and tell your father to f***ing stop it," said the comedian.

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders overnight called Bee's language "vile and vicious" and said executives at TBS and corporate parent Time Warner needed to show that explicit profanity about female members of the administration would not be condoned.

Bee apologised to viewers of the show and Ms Trump on Twitter, saying her language was "inappropriate and inexcusable."

The host of Full Frontal with Samantha Bee called Ivanka Trump a ‘feckless c***.’ Picture: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File

"I crossed a line, and I deeply regret it," she said.

TBS issued its own statement saying Bee was right to apologise. "It was our mistake, too, and we regret it," the network said. It did not confirm whether Bee or the show would face disciplinary action.

Ms Trump came in for criticism after posting an ill-timed photo of herself with her son on Twitter just as outrage was peaking over her father's policy to separate the children of undocumented migrants from their parents.

Coming two days after ABC cancelled Roseanne following a racist tweet about former Obama adviser Valerie Jarrett, Bee's remark was seized upon by conservatives who believe offensive language by liberals is not viewed as harshly.

Ari Fleischer, former White House press secretary under President George W. Bush, said there was a double standardin the mainstream media's reactions to the two incidents.

"There's no uprising against Bee," Fleischer wrote. "Why? Because she is a liberal. Because the MSM protects Obama and his aides, but not Trump. The hypocrisy is sickening."

Bee, who used to appear on The Daily Show with Jon Stewart, has made her TBS show one of the network's biggest successes.

Her remark could prove to be a corporate headache. Time Warner, which owns channels including TBS, CNN and HBO, is in the process of being acquired by AT&T for $85 billion. The Justice Department has sued to block the deal due to monopoly concerns, and a decision on whether or not it will proceed is expected June 12.

- With wires