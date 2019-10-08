Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Tennis

Comeback king Murray’s improbable Aus Open return

8th Oct 2019 11:11 AM

THREE-time grand slam winner Andy Murray's improbable tennis comeback will continue with a return to the Australian Open this summer.

Murray was farewelled by the Australian public last January in an emotional first-round defeat to Roberto Bautista Agut.

Murray underwent right hip surgery after the tournament, an operation which put his entire future in doubt.

 

Stream live coverage of the WTA and ATP Tours with ESPN and beIN SPORTS on KAYO. Get your 14-day free trial and start streaming instantly >

But he's made a remarkable return, defeating Juan Ignacio Londero in the first round of the Shanghai Masters on Monday for his fifth tour-level victory since the surgery.

And on Tuesday the Australian Open confirmed Murray would be taking part in the first grand slam event of 2020.

Murray, who won the Shanghai title on his last appearance in 2016, fell behind after two breaks in the first set against Londero on Monday but battled back to win in two hours and 17 minutes.

"Since I came back to play, these are by far the fastest conditions I've played in," said Murray.

"So I struggled early on with my movement. But it was nice to be back and playing here again, get the win and hopefully start the next match quicker."

More Stories

andy murray atp australian open 2020 tennis
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    Man leads police on chase after alleged break and enter

    premium_icon Man leads police on chase after alleged break and enter

    News A MAN who allegedly attempted to evade his arrest twice after breaking into a licensed premises on the Mid North Coast will face court today.

    It’s back! $1-a-week subscription offer returns

    premium_icon It’s back! $1-a-week subscription offer returns

    News Our cheapest deal is back offering the best journalism and rewards

    ACID TEST: Why the Big Bash is Coffs' chance at redemption

    premium_icon ACID TEST: Why the Big Bash is Coffs' chance at redemption

    News THE NRL put the pen through our town in 2013, perhaps rightfully so

    Stolen car used to ram raid Mullaway petrol station at 4am

    premium_icon Stolen car used to ram raid Mullaway petrol station at 4am

    News THE incident happened around 4am whist the station was closed.