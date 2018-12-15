Come to the Coffs Coast Christmas Carols

THE joy of the festive season will be celebrated Saturday night at the Coffs Coast Christmas Carols.

Held in Brelsford Park from 6pm to 9.30pm this is a free community event for all the family to enjoy.

The Conservatorium's Microtones will be one of the first on stage Wendy Andrews

Come along, bring a rug or your picnic basket. It's ok to bring a chair but you're asked to please put them a bit further back so everyone can view the show.

Kailey Pallas.

A great mix of entertainers will be taking the stage starting with the Coffs Conservatorium Minitones and Microtones Choir.

2018 COFFS COAST CAROLS SONGBOOK

media/pdf/carols36-sq06kq9xb888fp3ngr2.pdf

Photos View Photo Gallery

There are five choirs in all including the Lakes Village choir, the Overtones, and a combined public schools choir of more than 100 children.

Solo acts who will be backed by the Mitch Young Band band include Mal Winckle, Louise Richards, Shekinah Moye, Jen Aarts, Sara Louise, Kailley Pallas and Tommy Memphis.

The Overtones.

Plenty of food, soft drinks, tea,coffee and a few rides for the kids along with fireworks at 9.30pm ensures a great night.

Gold Coast performer Tommy Memphis is performing at his second Carols tonight. One of the most popular acts on the club circuit and a regular performer at local clubs, Tommy promises to bring a real energy and lots of audience participation to the event. "This will be one of the biggest shows I've done and I can't wait,” he said. Tommy will be the last performer on the bill just before the all-artists finale and the fireworks.

Good weather has been ordered but in the event of rain or looming clouds go to the Coffs Coast Carols Facebook page.

Shekinah Moye. Wendy Andrews