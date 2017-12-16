Menu
Come play a round on the 'Golf Coast'

Bonville Golf Resort has been voted Australia's favourite golf course.
Bonville Golf Resort has been voted Australia's favourite golf course.
Brad Greenshields
by

THE Coffs Coast could almost be forgiven for changing its name to the Golf Coast at the moment.

Fresh from the announcement earlier in the week that Bonville Golf Resort and Coffs Harbour Golf Club will host a pair of ALPG events at the end of summer, the same pair of golfing venues have appeared in the Golf Australia Magazine's 50 favourite courses.

For the second year in a row Bonville Golf Resort has finished in the number one position, edging out Australian favourites like Barnbougle Dunes and Royal Melbourne.

The 27 hole layout at Coffs Harbour gave the top-10 a nudge being named in 14th spot on the list.

Bonville was voted Australia's favourite golf course by popular vote amassing 2983 votes since the promotion in conjunction with Callaway golf began back in August.

"As we celebrate our 25th year, it's very special to know that the Australian golfing public has chosen us again as their favourite place to stay and play,” Bonville Golf Resort's marketing manager Christopher Winn said.

He said constantly looking for improvements was the secret behind Bonville's success.

"Every day our team makes incremental improvements to every aspect of our offering, that's why our guests walk away from their golf experience raving,” Winn said.

With a monthly readership of more than 120,000 people, Golf Australia Magazine sets out to find Australia's 50 favourite golf courses each year.

Coffs Harbour reached the number 14 position with 609 votes.

Coffs Harbour's general manager Paul McAra said the result was one that put the club on the map.

"We're obviously very excited to be rated at number 14 in Australia,” McAra said.

"It's great to see and coming on the back of the announcementAussie that we'll be hosting the Women's NSW Open at the start of March, it's a great reward for all of the hard work done by everyone involved in the club.

"To be recognised as one of the leading clubs in regional NSW, if not regional Australia, is a real feather in the club's cap.”

The timing of the accolade couldn't be better with Bonville Golf Resort set to host the newest event on the LPGA tour, the Australian Ladies Classic.

The Women's NSW Open will follow a week later.

Winn said it was a great time to be a golf lover in our region.

"2018 will be a very special year for golf on the Coffs Coast and we look forward to showcasing our beautiful piece of Australia to the world.” he said.

Coffs Coast Advocate
