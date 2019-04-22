Menu
PITCH PERFECT: Where Song Began is a musical celebration of birds and how they shaped the world. Contributed
Come on a journey where song began

Rachel Vercoe
by
22nd Apr 2019 12:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TWO of Australia's most adventurous classical musicians, Simone Slattery and Anthony Albrecht, are touring NSW performing their beautiful multimedia show, Where Song Began.

Based on leading ornithologist Tim Low's best-selling book, this performance tells the story of the evolution of song, featuring music spanning 300 years, stunning visual projections and an immersive soundscape.

The experience has been described as like being sung to by the country.

Where Song Began is a musical celebration of Australia's birds and how they shaped the world.

This 50-minute performance explores the Australian origins of song and the birds that can sing.

Such is their evolutionary significance, one may ask whether human music would have reached the heights it has, had the first songbird not sung in an Australian rainforest. Accessible for all ages, this work encourages the audience to contemplate the origin of song and the importance of Australia's rich and colourful bird history.

The program includes music spanning 300 years, from Johann Heinrich Schmelzer and J.S. Bach to Arvo Pärt and new Australian works, enhanced by a film of evocative visual projections, and an immersive soundscape.

Simone Slattery was recently awarded a PhD in Music Performance from the University of Adelaide and performs regularly with Australia's finest ensembles.

Anthony Albrecht is an Australian graduate of The Juilliard School's Historical Performance program and is now based in London.

They will perform in Coffs Harbour at the St John's Anglican Church on Monday, April 29.

For more information and tickets, visit wheresongbegan .com.

