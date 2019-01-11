Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
HAVING A HIT: The ladies from the Westside Tennis Club pose for a photo last year.
HAVING A HIT: The ladies from the Westside Tennis Club pose for a photo last year.
Sport

Come for the tennis, stay for the friends

Sam Flanagan
by
11th Jan 2019 1:34 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TENNIS: New year, new sport?

If you're intending on mixing it up in 2019 and want to try something new then the Coffs Harbour and District Tennis Association has something for you.

Next Sunday's Have A Hit On Us event is catered towards those who have never played tennis before or those who haven't played in a while and want to get back into it.

Anne Hellou is a member of the Tiebreak Tennis Academy and can't speak highly enough of the sport.

"The ladies comp was so much fun in 2018,” she said.

"It didn't feel like a competition at all as you were only competing with yourself, it's a very social night of tennis.

"It really is a game for life, there are players up to 83-years-old still hitting, laughing and having a good time.”

Racquets are available for use on the day if you don't have one.

The event is free and is being held at the Westside Tennis Club.

Have A Hit On Us will run from 3-7pm on Sunday, January 20.

coffs harbour and district tennis association tennis westside tennis club
Coffs Coast Advocate

Top Stories

    GALLERY: Pretty in pink at the golf course

    premium_icon GALLERY: Pretty in pink at the golf course

    News THE fairways at the Coffs Harbour Golf Club were splashed with people in pink today for a great cause.

    • 11th Jan 2019 3:18 PM
    Local painter appeals for help to find stolen ute, tools

    Local painter appeals for help to find stolen ute, tools

    News Have you seen this vehicle?

    • 11th Jan 2019 2:45 PM
    Last drinks for violent patrons

    premium_icon Last drinks for violent patrons

    News They will be barred from the 30 participating licensed venues.

    Local Partners