Come for the tennis, stay for the friends

HAVING A HIT: The ladies from the Westside Tennis Club pose for a photo last year.

TENNIS: New year, new sport?

If you're intending on mixing it up in 2019 and want to try something new then the Coffs Harbour and District Tennis Association has something for you.

Next Sunday's Have A Hit On Us event is catered towards those who have never played tennis before or those who haven't played in a while and want to get back into it.

Anne Hellou is a member of the Tiebreak Tennis Academy and can't speak highly enough of the sport.

"The ladies comp was so much fun in 2018,” she said.

"It didn't feel like a competition at all as you were only competing with yourself, it's a very social night of tennis.

"It really is a game for life, there are players up to 83-years-old still hitting, laughing and having a good time.”

Racquets are available for use on the day if you don't have one.

The event is free and is being held at the Westside Tennis Club.

Have A Hit On Us will run from 3-7pm on Sunday, January 20.