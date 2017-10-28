Come and try days as AFL expands female numbers

More than 100 players took part in the inaugural AFL North Coast Youth Girls season in 2017.

THE fastest growing female sport is coming to the Coffs Coast with a series of AFL come and try sessions planned over the next few weeks.

Just like the rest of the nation, North Coast Women and Girls have flocked to AFL with fantastic attendances at similar sessions earlier in the year.

A four team Youth Girls competition started this season with more than 100 registered players and with 65 women having played in exhibition matches in 2017, plans are afoot to start a North Coast Women's competition in 2018.

Northern NSW development manager Matt Crawley said the response had been overwhelming.

"Every time we've run a session we've had new ladies come and join in and we get new people contact us regularly," Crawley said.

"Interest is definitely growing and these sessions will give more women and girls the chance to try the sport."

Sessions are being run by female development staff and are non-contact.

Not only will people have the chance to learn the skills of the sport it's also a great chance to keep fit over summer with the physical demands of footy including running and jumping.

Any female aged 13 or older is welcome to join in with no previous experience necessary.

More information is on the North Coast Women's AFL Facebook page or call the local AFL office on 66596000.

WOMEN'S AFL

Come & Try sessions - Coffs Harbour Education Campus Oval.

Wednesday, November 1, Monday, November 20 and Thursday, December 7, 6pm to 7pm.

Saturday, December 16 (times to be confirmed).