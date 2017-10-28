Sport

Come and try days as AFL expands female numbers

More than 100 players took part in the inaugural AFL North Coast Youth Girls season in 2017.
More than 100 players took part in the inaugural AFL North Coast Youth Girls season in 2017. Brad Greenshields

THE fastest growing female sport is coming to the Coffs Coast with a series of AFL come and try sessions planned over the next few weeks.

Just like the rest of the nation, North Coast Women and Girls have flocked to AFL with fantastic attendances at similar sessions earlier in the year.

A four team Youth Girls competition started this season with more than 100 registered players and with 65 women having played in exhibition matches in 2017, plans are afoot to start a North Coast Women's competition in 2018.

Northern NSW development manager Matt Crawley said the response had been overwhelming.

"Every time we've run a session we've had new ladies come and join in and we get new people contact us regularly," Crawley said.

"Interest is definitely growing and these sessions will give more women and girls the chance to try the sport."

Sessions are being run by female development staff and are non-contact.

Not only will people have the chance to learn the skills of the sport it's also a great chance to keep fit over summer with the physical demands of footy including running and jumping.

Any female aged 13 or older is welcome to join in with no previous experience necessary.

More information is on the North Coast Women's AFL Facebook page or call the local AFL office on 66596000.

WOMEN'S AFL

Come & Try sessions - Coffs Harbour Education Campus Oval.

Wednesday, November 1, Monday, November 20 and Thursday, December 7, 6pm to 7pm.

Saturday, December 16 (times to be confirmed).

Topics:  afl north coast afl nsw/act coffs harbour women's sport

Coffs Coast Advocate
Surely lamb will be on menu

Surely lamb will be on menu

FRIDAY'S Legends Lunch at Bonville Golf Resort featuring the 'Lambassador', Sam Kekovich.

Wearing the bruises and the damage of hailstorm

Anna Winter Moore is nursing bruises from yesterday's hail storm.

TV personality battered and bruised by hailstorm

Lobbyist says gay marriage is 'snobbery' during visit

Christian lobbyist Lyle Shelton says Australians will be making a mistake voting 'yes' during his recent visit to Coffs Harbour.

Lyle Shelton dubs same-sex marriage 'chronological snobbery'.

What's on this weekend

Groms comp.

Haven't made plans for the weekend yet? Here's some inspiration.

Local Partners

Two aces holed only moments apart

TWO hole in one's on a single day on the same golf course is a 6,250,000-1 shot.

Australia extends Ashes lead in Coffs

Australian opening batter Nicole Bolton steps into a drive against England. cricket Women's Ashes C.ex Coffs International Stadium 26 October 2017 Photo: Brad Greenshields/Coffs Coast Advocate

Australia wins Women's Ashes ODI in Coffs Harbour by 75 runs.

Van Egmond creates history in ‘fee’ transfer

Emily Van Egmond has returned to Australian to play for Newcastle Jets.

Matildas vice-captain felt the lure of coming back to Australia.