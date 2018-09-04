Come and Tri information day at the pool

GOING HARD: Triathlon is a sport firmly associated with the Coffs Coast.

IF you believe participating in triathlons is only for fitness freaks - think again.

Coffs Harbour Triathlon Club (CHTC) will lay all the cards on the table at an information session on Saturday, September 15, at Coffs Harbour War Memorial Pool, where you'll learn how competing is possible for all different shapes, sizes and age groups.

CHTC publicist Alice Williams said this is a free event and a great way for anyone thinking of participating to learn what it takes.

Starting at 3pm, it will be an informal gathering beginning with a slideshow presentation.

There will be an opportunity to have queries or concerns answered by experienced coaches, athletes and committee members.

There will be a wide spectrum of subjects covered from equipment required to race dates and seasonal costs.

Visit www.coffstri.com.au to learn more.