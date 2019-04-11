Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Rex is pet of the week at Coffs Harbour RSPCA shelter.
Rex is pet of the week at Coffs Harbour RSPCA shelter. Rachel Vercoe
Community

Come and check out Rex

11th Apr 2019 11:45 AM

IF you're looking for company on your daily walks, Rex might be the dog for you.

Rex is an Australian kelpie aged one year and two months.

He will need continued training and can get nervous when left alone for long periods of time.

Getting him out for walks before you go to work is a requirement, as well as leaving him things to do.

Rex enjoys hanging out with other dogs but can become too excited.

If you already have a dog, bring them down to meet Rex to make sure they can start their new friendship.

For more information, visit adoptapet.com.au.

Coffs Coast Advocate

Top Stories

    She screamed for help. No one came. Now she is dead!

    premium_icon She screamed for help. No one came. Now she is dead!

    Opinion Are old ladies of so little value, that no one thinks to ring the cops when an elderly woman screams for help as she is bashed to death, asks SHERELE MOODY.

    • 11th Apr 2019 12:00 PM
    Skin cancer GP allegedly sent child pornography to mother

    premium_icon Skin cancer GP allegedly sent child pornography to mother

    News Coffs Harbour doctor faces court in Sydney.

    • 11th Apr 2019 11:55 AM
    Improved cancer treatment on Mid North Coast

    premium_icon Improved cancer treatment on Mid North Coast

    News New radiation therapy services in Nambucca and Kempsey.

    Local doctor arrested in child sex unit sting

    premium_icon Local doctor arrested in child sex unit sting

    Breaking Detectives have executed a search warrant at a property in Coffs