Come and check out Rex

Rex is pet of the week at Coffs Harbour RSPCA shelter.

Rex is pet of the week at Coffs Harbour RSPCA shelter. Rachel Vercoe

IF you're looking for company on your daily walks, Rex might be the dog for you.

Rex is an Australian kelpie aged one year and two months.

He will need continued training and can get nervous when left alone for long periods of time.

Getting him out for walks before you go to work is a requirement, as well as leaving him things to do.

Rex enjoys hanging out with other dogs but can become too excited.

If you already have a dog, bring them down to meet Rex to make sure they can start their new friendship.

For more information, visit adoptapet.com.au.