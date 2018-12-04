Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
IN REHEARSAL: Mya and Maddi, from Bonville Public School, practise with children from other district schools for the Combined Chistmas Carols Choir.
IN REHEARSAL: Mya and Maddi, from Bonville Public School, practise with children from other district schools for the Combined Chistmas Carols Choir. Trevor Veale
News

Combined schools practise program of Christmas carols

Rachel Vercoe
by
4th Dec 2018 1:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

IT'S going to be a Coffs Coast spectacular with students

from schools across the coast

coming together to celebrate Christmas.

But first, practice is required.

Over 130 students from seven

local schools have been busy rehearsing in the lead-up to the 2018 Coffs Coast Carols to be held at Brelsford Park on Saturday, December 15.

"When this opportunity to be involved came up, we jumped at it,” Brock Jansen, spokesman for the combined schools, from Toormina High School, said.

"It's a great way for state schools

to show they are part of the community and a great showcase for the kids.

"The individual music and choir teachers at the schools should be thanked however, as they did

the hard yards.

"We at Toormina High are also delighted to offer our facilities for rehearsal and we are really looking forward to the night.”

Don't miss the schools' performance among others at this year's Coffs Coast Carols.

Coffs Coast Advocate

Top Stories

    Ramping up the lobbying

    premium_icon Ramping up the lobbying

    News WE'RE the gateway to the Solitary Islands, offering spectacular diving and a variety of fish species for the keen fisher but the entrance is another story.

    • 4th Dec 2018 12:30 PM
    Crime spree targets local streets, businesses

    premium_icon Crime spree targets local streets, businesses

    News Three juveniles arrested, two offenders remain at large.

    Detectives extradite man wanted for robbery and kidnapping

    premium_icon Detectives extradite man wanted for robbery and kidnapping

    Crime Detectives headed to QLD to arrest a robbery & kidnapping suspect

    Wheels in motion on fuel pricing Royal Commission

    premium_icon Wheels in motion on fuel pricing Royal Commission

    News Kevin Hogan's royal flush on petrol pricing

    Local Partners