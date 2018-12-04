Combined schools practise program of Christmas carols
IT'S going to be a Coffs Coast spectacular with students
from schools across the coast
coming together to celebrate Christmas.
But first, practice is required.
Over 130 students from seven
local schools have been busy rehearsing in the lead-up to the 2018 Coffs Coast Carols to be held at Brelsford Park on Saturday, December 15.
"When this opportunity to be involved came up, we jumped at it,” Brock Jansen, spokesman for the combined schools, from Toormina High School, said.
"It's a great way for state schools
to show they are part of the community and a great showcase for the kids.
"The individual music and choir teachers at the schools should be thanked however, as they did
the hard yards.
"We at Toormina High are also delighted to offer our facilities for rehearsal and we are really looking forward to the night.”
Don't miss the schools' performance among others at this year's Coffs Coast Carols.