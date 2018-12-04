Combined schools practise program of Christmas carols

IN REHEARSAL: Mya and Maddi, from Bonville Public School, practise with children from other district schools for the Combined Chistmas Carols Choir.

IN REHEARSAL: Mya and Maddi, from Bonville Public School, practise with children from other district schools for the Combined Chistmas Carols Choir. Trevor Veale

IT'S going to be a Coffs Coast spectacular with students

from schools across the coast

coming together to celebrate Christmas.

But first, practice is required.

Over 130 students from seven

local schools have been busy rehearsing in the lead-up to the 2018 Coffs Coast Carols to be held at Brelsford Park on Saturday, December 15.

"When this opportunity to be involved came up, we jumped at it,” Brock Jansen, spokesman for the combined schools, from Toormina High School, said.

"It's a great way for state schools

to show they are part of the community and a great showcase for the kids.

"The individual music and choir teachers at the schools should be thanked however, as they did

the hard yards.

"We at Toormina High are also delighted to offer our facilities for rehearsal and we are really looking forward to the night.”

Don't miss the schools' performance among others at this year's Coffs Coast Carols.