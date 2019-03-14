Colts won't back down in battle for grand final spot

GIVING IT EVERYTHING: Trent Statham launches into a pull shot for the Coutts-Coffs Colts. The side are in the preliminary final this weekend.

GIVING IT EVERYTHING: Trent Statham launches into a pull shot for the Coutts-Coffs Colts. The side are in the preliminary final this weekend. Sam Flanagan

CRICKET: After a dominant performance in their semi final win last weekend, the Coutts-Coffs Colts will go into Saturday's preliminary final clash with Harwood full of confidence.

With a berth in the inaugural North Coast Cricket Council Premier League grand final on the line, both sides will stop at nothing to book their ticket to the big dance.

"We haven't had the consistency we were after for various reasons this season but we're starting to click at the right time and I'm confident we'll give it a good show,” Colts player Matt Rose said.

"It's the first year of the competition and we want to make it a success; finals are obviously a big part of that. Our team has shown we'll never give up so it should be a good game of cricket if the weather holds out.”

Colts captain Luke Cox was particularly damaging last weekend, blasting an unbeaten 123 in the second innings.

Rose is hopeful the skipper can reproduce the dose once again.

"Coxy always leads by example and he's been the form batsman on the North Coast for the past three seasons in my opinion.”

"It's up to a few of us other fellas to help him out.”

Rose also made special mention of 13-year-old Diggers leg spinner Lachlan Carlyle who shone for the opposition last week, claiming 6/77.

"We were really impressed that he could come into a big final and bowl like that. Hopefully we can see more good young cricketers like him come into the competition in the future.”

The preliminary final between Harwood and Colts is being played at Harwood Oval Saturday and Sunday from 1pm. Sawtell will host the grand final the following weekend at Richardson Park.