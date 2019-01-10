Colts top order stand tall in victory

THERE'S RUNS THERE: Ian Slap glances the ball down to fine leg for Coutts-Coffs Colts.

CRICKET: The Coutts-Coffs Colts have recorded their second win of the North Coast Cricket Council Premier League season after a brilliant team performance against the Star Hotel Cricket Club on Saturday.

Winning the toss and batting first, the Colts top order all made starts, with Trent Statham (37) and Matt Rose (28) both contributing solid knocks.

Though Star Hotel spinner Finn Stephens applied the breaks in the middle of the innings, taking a three wicket maiden with his first over.

Some late innings hitting from Scott Jennings (28) allowed the Colts to pass the 200 mark and finish on 9 for 209.

Star Hotel made a decent fist of the run chase at the beginning of their innings, with opening batsman Brodie Bartlett (43) putting the pressure back onto the Colts' attack.

Once Bartlett was dismissed wickets began to fall at regular intervals, with Star Hotel falling short of their target by 63 runs.

"It was good we were able to stick to our plans,” Colts player Matt Rose said.

"We wanted to get off to a solid start and we decided to focus on the wickets rather than the runs this time and it worked.

"Trent Statham and Ian Slap both did great for us... they're classy players and we haven't had them for a couple of games so it was great to have them back. Trent has been at our club since he was about six.”