Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
UTTER DESTRUCTION: Diggers captain Trevor Bailey is clean bowled by Colts seamer Scott Jennings on Saturday.
UTTER DESTRUCTION: Diggers captain Trevor Bailey is clean bowled by Colts seamer Scott Jennings on Saturday. Sam Flanagan
Sport

Colts send warning to rivals after thumping win in derby

Sam Flanagan
by
14th Jan 2019 1:51 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

CRICKET: The Coutts-Coffs Colts sounded a warning to the rest of the competition on Saturday after steamrolling Diggers in round 10 of the North Coast Cricket Council Premier League.

Diggers won the toss and elected to bat, but only Ty Adams (10) and James Bellamy (16) were able to reach double figures for the away side as they slumped to a season low score of 47.

Eli Fahey, dubbed the best young batsman in the region by his teammate Matt Rose, did the damage with the ball this time, claiming 4 for 8 in six overs.

Fellow seamer Scott Jennings was just as impressive at the other end, finishing with figures of 4 for 21.

The Colts were able to make light work of the run chase, with openers Billy Carroll (12) and Luke Cox (35) remaining unbeaten.

The Colts' victory means they narrow the gap on Diggers in the battle for third spot on the NCCCPL ladder.

"It was a good win especially for our younger players who are starting to believe,” Colts player Matt Rose said.

"The boys have been training the house down, especially in the holidays, and it is a nice reward for the players.

"There's a good vibe going around the club at the moment.”

coffs harbour colts cricket diggers north coast cricket council premier league
Coffs Coast Advocate

Top Stories

    High school teacher facing alleged rape charges

    premium_icon High school teacher facing alleged rape charges

    News The teacher from Coffs Harbour is facing court on two charges of sexual intercourse without consent.

    Man accused of woman's murder faces court

    premium_icon Man accused of woman's murder faces court

    News Police said the woman's body was found on a mid north coast property

    Beach closed as locals complain of foul odour

    premium_icon Beach closed as locals complain of foul odour

    News Lifeguards explain why they've closed a popular Coffs Coast beach

    Final stage of bridge upgrade

    premium_icon Final stage of bridge upgrade

    News Changed access to bridge during final stage of work.