Colts send warning to rivals after thumping win in derby

CRICKET: The Coutts-Coffs Colts sounded a warning to the rest of the competition on Saturday after steamrolling Diggers in round 10 of the North Coast Cricket Council Premier League.

Diggers won the toss and elected to bat, but only Ty Adams (10) and James Bellamy (16) were able to reach double figures for the away side as they slumped to a season low score of 47.

Eli Fahey, dubbed the best young batsman in the region by his teammate Matt Rose, did the damage with the ball this time, claiming 4 for 8 in six overs.

Fellow seamer Scott Jennings was just as impressive at the other end, finishing with figures of 4 for 21.

The Colts were able to make light work of the run chase, with openers Billy Carroll (12) and Luke Cox (35) remaining unbeaten.

The Colts' victory means they narrow the gap on Diggers in the battle for third spot on the NCCCPL ladder.

"It was a good win especially for our younger players who are starting to believe,” Colts player Matt Rose said.

"The boys have been training the house down, especially in the holidays, and it is a nice reward for the players.

"There's a good vibe going around the club at the moment.”