Colts Red keep T20 finals hopes alive after first victory

LEADING BY EXAMPLE: Coffs Colts Red captain Matt Rose bowled a handy spell on Thursday night against Northern Districts.

LEADING BY EXAMPLE: Coffs Colts Red captain Matt Rose bowled a handy spell on Thursday night against Northern Districts. Sam Flanagan

CRICKET: Having begun the Coffs Harbour District Cricket Association T20 competition with three losses on the trot, the Coffs Colts Red knew it was do-or-die on Thursday evening.

They were taking on Northern Districts knowing finals were out of the picture if they lost.

Bowling first Colts Red lifted for

the occasion, dismissing Northern Districts for 95.

Troy Britnell was the pick of the bowlers, blowing the middle order away and finishing with figures of 4 for 11 off three overs.

In their chase Colts Red were able to secure victory just two wickets down and with three overs to spare.

"It was great to get our first win,” captain Matt Rose said.

"We've got two teams in the competition because we wanted our second, third and fourth grade players to get a go and have the chance to play on turf.

"It's a credit to the other clubs who look like they've done a similar thing because it's a really even competition.

"There's only one round left and all the teams can still make the finals, you can't ask for much more than that.”

In other round four fixtures on Thursday evening Diggers and Colts White played out a tie at Fitzroy Oval. Diggers were dismissed for 118 batting first while Colts White were left stranded on 8/118 at the conclusion of their 20 overs.

In the third game Sawtell secured victory over Nana Glen.