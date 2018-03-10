Colts' bid to avoid knockout in semi

Coffs Colts will be the underdog in this weekend's knockout semi final against Nana Glen.

Coffs Colts will be the underdog in this weekend's knockout semi final against Nana Glen. Brad Greenshields

THE Coffs Colts are the underdogs in this weekend's minor semi final against Nana Glen.

The only victories the Colts have recorded against other finalists this season have been in Twenty20 matches.

The finals series will be played over a two-day format over the next three weekends to decide the premier.

You can't win a raffle if you haven't got a ticket and the Colts are in it to win it.

Sawtell has been undefeated all season and that run is expected to continue this weekend against Diggers.

Past form is hard to study when it comes to matches between these two.

Other than a Twenty20 match which Sawtell won easily, the other three matches this summer between the pair have been washed out.

If the weather doesn't co-operate this weekend a victor can't be found, Sawtell and Nana Glen will receive the benefits of winning on account of finishing higher on the ladder.

SEMI FINALS

Major Semi Final

Sawtell v Diggers at Richardson Park

Minor Semi Final

Nana Glen v Coffs Colts at Fitzroy Oval/Old Camp