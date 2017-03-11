Colts and Diggers pad up for cricket semi-final

FINALS TIME: Sawtell and Nana Glen have already met in this year's Twenty20 final, are the pair destined to meet again in a fortnight when the first grade grand final comes around?

DIGGERS has beaten the Coffs Colts three times in their four meetings so far this summer but past performances count for little this weekend.

The two teams face off again this weekend in the knockout minor semi-final and Diggers captain Alex Byrne knows the past means little.

"It only takes a couple of your batsman or your bowlers to have an off day and you're gone, especially in an elimination final,” Byrne said.

"It doesn't matter what you've done throughout the year. It only matters what happens on that day.”

As Fitzroy Oval is unavailable while work on the new facilities continues there, this weekend's match played today and tomorrow, will be at Woolgoolga's High St ground.

Sawtell and Nana Glen have been the two standout teams this season and over the next two days they meet not only to decide who is the first team to qualify for the grand final but also who will enjoy home ground advantage in a fortnight's time.

When the pair clashed early in the season it was Nana Glen that was victorious but since then Sawtell has had the wood on the Lizards.