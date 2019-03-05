Colourworks' award

GONG: Colourworks Group were the Canon National Partner of the Year winner.

DEDICATION to offering better products and services to clients has paid off for Colourworks after being announced Canon Australia's National Partner of the Year for 2018.

With 55 staff based in five offices along the east coast of NSW to support local regional businesses including Coffs Harbour, the award is recognition for the sustained success achieved across Colourworks' five branch network.

"We are thrilled about winning this award, it really is the highest honour possible in our industry,” Colourworks' managing director and Coffs Harbour resident Chris Rowthorne said.

"Our success stems from the dedication of our entire team and dedication to doing it better.

"We've worked really hard to develop and maintain a winning culture in a rewarding and supportive environment.

Chris said with the support of Canon's continued investment and Colourworks' passion, they are looking forward to another successful year.

Colourworks' emphasis on offering better product and services to its clients is solely motivated to help customers better manage, share, store and digitise information in their business.

This has seen Colourworks win multiple large regional, government and national contracts as well as reinforce their position across the region as leaders of document management.

Colourworks success of being better has seen the business growth, which is reflected through its increased market share by providing greater value to its clients and offering the latest market leading, award winning technologies from Canon Australia.