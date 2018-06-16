Colourful support for cancer research

IF you're looking for the next unique hairstyle, head on down to the netball courts for some fashion inspiration today.

Players, umpires, coaches, support crews and fans at the Coffs Harbour Netball Association will be wearing their craziest socks and hairdos all in the name of fundraising for children's cancer research.

There will be prizes for the best dressed player and team with funds raised going towards The Kids' Cancer Project, the official charity partner of Netball NSW.

The Kids' Cancer Project is an independent national charity supporting childhood cancer research.

Gold coin donations will be collected at the Coffs Harbour Netball Association courts throughout the day.

Last year, the event raised more than $50,000 and since opening their doors 25 years ago, the charity has committed more than $36 million to research projects to find better treatments and ultimately help discover a cure for different types of cancer.