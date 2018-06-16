Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crazy hair and sock day helps to raise funds for Coffs Netball.
Crazy hair and sock day helps to raise funds for Coffs Netball. Trevor Veale
News

Colourful support for cancer research

Rachel Vercoe
by
16th Jun 2018 4:00 AM

IF you're looking for the next unique hairstyle, head on down to the netball courts for some fashion inspiration today.

Players, umpires, coaches, support crews and fans at the Coffs Harbour Netball Association will be wearing their craziest socks and hairdos all in the name of fundraising for children's cancer research.

There will be prizes for the best dressed player and team with funds raised going towards The Kids' Cancer Project, the official charity partner of Netball NSW.

The Kids' Cancer Project is an independent national charity supporting childhood cancer research.

Gold coin donations will be collected at the Coffs Harbour Netball Association courts throughout the day.

Last year, the event raised more than $50,000 and since opening their doors 25 years ago, the charity has committed more than $36 million to research projects to find better treatments and ultimately help discover a cure for different types of cancer.

Coffs Coast Advocate

Top Stories

    Massive Aussie flu spike divides doctors

    premium_icon Massive Aussie flu spike divides doctors

    Health AS we head into peak flu season there has already been a 256 per cent jump in the number of confirmed cases of influenza in Australia, which has doctors divided.

    REVEALED: Top suburbs for property price growth

    premium_icon REVEALED: Top suburbs for property price growth

    News Landmark study compares suburb property value growth over 25 years

    New paramedics to join the ambulance ranks

    New paramedics to join the ambulance ranks

    News More than 700 new officers for NSW Ambulance Service

    Cultural and Civic Space moves to next stage of planning

    premium_icon Cultural and Civic Space moves to next stage of planning

    News News from the latest Coffs Harbour City Council meeting.

    Local Partners