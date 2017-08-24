Colourful rally crews taking in our sights

Variety Bash 2017 crews set off for Toowoomba today from the Big Banana.

CAN fundraising for kids get any better than this?

Given Coffs Harbour's standing as Australia's rally capital it just makes sense that the nation's longest running charity motoring event has hit town today.

Stepping out of their lairy old muscle cars these colourful crews are bound for Fraser Island.

The rally started in Traralgon, Victoria last week.

After the Coffs Harbour pitstop overnight the crews are pushing on to Toowoomba today.

They'll wind up their journey on Fraser Island on Sunday.

The Variety Bash started in 1985 and since that first event more than 104,000km have been driven raising more than $22 million for Variety, which has changed the lives of thousands of children across Australia.

If you see the crew today give them a wave or a toot.