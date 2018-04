THE streets were filled with colour and music during the procession of floats for the traditional Indian Vaisakhi Parade.

A yearly event, the parade is a celebration of the establishment of the Sikh Khalsa Order in 1699 which cemented the beliefs of the Sikh religion including equality amongst race, religion and gender.

The parade made its way through dozens of streets with floats, women in brightly coloured saris, men in turbans, musicians and sword displays.