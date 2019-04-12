Colour and culture filled the streets

A spectacular scene filled the streets of Woolgoolga last weekend as a procession of floats celebrating the Sikh holy day, Vaisakhi, took place.

The colourful parade celebrates the establishment of the Sikh Khalsa Order in 1699, which cemented beliefs including equality among race, gender and religion.

The parade set off from the newly opened temple erected at the heritage-listed site of the First Sikh Temple in Hastings St.

The incredible structure, made from granite and marble, opened after more than 20 years of planning and works.