Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Vaisakhi parade
Vaisakhi parade ROBERT WATKIN
News

Colour and culture filled the streets

12th Apr 2019 6:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A spectacular scene filled the streets of Woolgoolga last weekend as a procession of floats celebrating the Sikh holy day, Vaisakhi, took place.

The colourful parade celebrates the establishment of the Sikh Khalsa Order in 1699, which cemented beliefs including equality among race, gender and religion.

The parade set off from the newly opened temple erected at the heritage-listed site of the First Sikh Temple in Hastings St.

The incredible structure, made from granite and marble, opened after more than 20 years of planning and works.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 
Coffs Coast Advocate

Top Stories

    Your guide on fuel prices

    premium_icon Your guide on fuel prices

    News IF you need to top up the tank today and are searching for the cheapest servo on the Coffs Coast, look no further.

    Bushland search for man after police pursuit

    premium_icon Bushland search for man after police pursuit

    News Car seized by police, officers search bushland for driver

    GP facing child abuse allegations remanded in custody

    premium_icon GP facing child abuse allegations remanded in custody

    News UPDATE: Coffs Harbour doctor remains behind bars.

    'Bring it on, we're ready to change Cowper'

    premium_icon 'Bring it on, we're ready to change Cowper'

    News Senator Keneally says everything is going up except wages.