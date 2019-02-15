Menu
Jordan De Goey went down at training.
AFL

Collingwood star Jordan De Goey suffers injury scare

15th Feb 2019 11:23 AM

STAR Collingwood forward Jordan De Goey has been helped from the field after hurting his leg at AFL pre-season training.

De Goey was seen holding his left leg after a marking contest and trainers had to help him leave the ground at the Holden Centre.

He limped around the boundary line as he struggled to put weight on his leg.

He will have scans today to determine the extend of the injury.

The scare came after the 22-year-old missed a couple of games late in last year's home-and-away fixture with bone stress in his lower leg. His training program had been modified over summer as he dealt with foot issues.

The goalsneak had his best season last year, kicking 48 goals in 21 games and playing a pivotal role as the Magpies reached the grand final.

