The stat which should have Pies, Dees, Dons worried
The heat is on a host of highly-fancied sides heading into Round 2, as history shows teams that lose their first two games rarely make finals.
Since 2010, 49 teams have made 0-2 starts to the season.
Only three of those - or a measly 6.5 per cent - have finished in the top-eight at season's end, being Collingwood (2018) and Sydney (2017 and 2014).
The history adds to the intrigue around some bumper Round 2 matches this week.
Collingwood meets Richmond on Thursday night, the Magpies looking to bounce back from a seven-point Round 1 defeat to Geelong.
It does not get any easier for Nathan Buckley's men the following week, either, with a Grand Final rematch scheduled against West Coast in Round 3.
Many experts had Adelaide in their top-eight - or even top-four - predictions pre-season but the Crows had a stinker against Hawthorn in Round 1 and now head to the SCG to face Sydney on Friday night.
The Swans, too, would go 0-2 with a loss, having managed just nine goals in a 17-point defeat to the Western Bulldogs on Saturday night.
Sydney has played finals 15 of the past 16 years and defied the odds in 2017 to make a semi-final after recording a 0-6 start to that season.
The much-hyped Essendon will be favoured to take care of St Kilda at Marvel Stadium on Saturday, but will need to bring a far different attitude to what it did in a 72-point Round 1 loss to Greater Western Sydney.
The Bombers made a 2-6 start last season and consequently missed finals by one game and percentage despite a strong second half of the year.
Melbourne is similarly in the gun after a lacklustre performance against Port Adelaide on Saturday and faces Geelong at GMHBA Stadium on Saturday night in one of footy's biggest tests.
The Demons have won in Geelong just once from eight attempts since 2008.
Then there is reigning premier West Coast, which needs to beat a sharp-looking GWS side at Optus Stadium on Saturday night to also avoid a 0-2 start to the season.
It's only Round 2, but the pressure is already high for five of the top six pre-season premiership favourites.
THE LIMITED SUCCESS OF 0-2 SIDES
2018 - 4 teams, Collingwood finished 3rd
2017 - 8 teams, Sydney finished 6th
2016 - 4 teams, 0 made finals
2015 - 5 teams, 0 made finals
2014 - 6 teams, Sydney finished first
2013 - 7 teams, 0 made finals
2012 - 5 teams, 0 made finals
2011 - 4 teams, 0 made finals
2010 - 6 teams, 0 made finals
THE ROUND 2 CRUNCH GAMES
Richmond (1-0) v Collingwood (0-1)
Sydney (0-1) v Adelaide (0-1)
Essendon (0-1) v St Kilda (1-0)
Geelong (1-0) v Melbourne (0-1)
West Coast (0-1) v GWS (1-0)