Collaborative effort to win second straight Lismore Cup

Larry Cassidy rides Collaboration to a 10 lengths victory in the 2016 Lismore Cup.
Larry Cassidy rides Collaboration to a 10 lengths victory in the 2016 Lismore Cup. Marc Stapelberg
by Ray Thomas, Daily Telegraph

LARRY Cassidy produced one of the rides of the year to win the Lismore Cup on the Coffs Harbour trained Collaboration last year - and he will have to do something similar if they are to defend the title this afternoon.

Cassidy, a three-time premier Sydney jockey, pulled off a masterful ride when he took off mid-race on Collaboration in the cup last year, racing to the front at the 1000m and turning the race into a true test of stamina. The former English stayer galloped on relentlessly to score an exciting win by more than 10 lengths.

But Collaboration has not managed to even place in seven starts since and will go to the post a $34 outsider for the $60,000 XXXX Gold Lismore Cup (2100m).

However, trainer Joanne Hardy is reuniting Cassidy and Collaboration for the time since their cup triumph last year and the jockey believes the stayer is turning his form around.

"I've watched his last couple of runs and they haven't been too bad," Cassidy said.

"He got out to a long lead last start and they got him inside the final 200m.

"I have a bit of an understanding how to ride these kind of horses and he is one of those stayers that like to get into a rhythm, get rolling and he will keep going."

