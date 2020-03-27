Coles reveals strict new rules

Coles has announced a raft of new measures in response to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.

In a letter to customers, CEO Steven Cain explained there would be tough new guidelines in place regarding cleaning and sanitation in stores, personal hygiene, keeping a safe distance, reducing contact at the checkout and the purchase of bakery items.

"We know that health and safety is front of mind for lots of our customers at the moment, and we want to let you know that we're working closely with the Department of Health to ensure the most effective protection for both you and our team members in our stores during the COVID-19 situation," Mr Cain wrote.

He explained the company had added "extra cleaning and sanitisation" to high contact areas of each store, including trolleys, baskets, checkout areas and self-service screens.

"We ask all customers not to enter a store if they are unwell, to wash or sanitise their hands before entering stores, and to remind everyone to not touch their face unless your hands have been sanitised," Mr Cain said, adding that Coles' sanitisers had all been confirmed to kill coronavirus.

Coles customers must now pack their own shopping bags. Picture: AAP Image/Claudia Baxter

He said for now, the Department of Health fact sheet did not consider wearing gloves or masks to be necessary when shopping or at check-outs, and that interactions in-store "within social distancing guidelines" were considered low risk.

At the moment, the Department of Health recommends washing hands regularly, using hand sanitiser and keeping a safe distance as the most effective ways of protecting yourself and others.

The Coles boss said more signs would be added throughout stores and checkout areas to remind customers to follow social distancing guidelines, which recommends people remain 1.5m apart - or one trolley length.

Next, there will be less contact near the checkout, with customers now asked to queue at the marked signs in front of the checkout, along the belted area and when you're packing your groceries.

Shoppers must now pack their own bags to "minimise both handling and close contact time", with cash transactions discouraged.

"When paying, we recommend card payments instead of cash, and we encourage you to use tap and go to make checking out as easy as possible," Mr Cain said.

Finally, Coles is also making changes to the bakery section, with single item bakery goods such as in-store baked bread to be individually pre wrapped.

The chain is also halting slicing on-demand for bread loaves "to ensure better availability of pre-sliced options".

"Finally, we'll be regularly rotating our teams on checkouts throughout the day to help keep everyone safer," Mr Cain said.

"Please respect the guidelines we're putting in place as your health and safety remains a priority for us."

Woolies is considering bringing back free bags.

Meanwhile, Woolworths boss Brad Banducci told the ABC this morning the chain was looking into the option of bringing back free bags to reduce the threat of infection.

"Look, we are working through that in New Zealand and you will have noticed Coles decided to get customers to pack their own bags and the issue we have in terms of giving bags away which we are open to, is the number of bags we have in stock," Mr Banducci said on air.

"The team are working through that issue as we talk and we will make further announcements over the weekend, but we are listening to our team and taking the advice seriously."

Originally published as Coles reveals strict new rules