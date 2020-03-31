Coles on a hiring spree as demand increases, other jobs lost

JOBS: Jenny Dunworth is one of 7000 new recruits at Coles supermarkets.

COLES has recruited 66 new team members in the Lismore and Ballina areas to meet customer demand, a spokesperson for the supermarket chain confirmed today.

A further 72 position are now open.

The jobs provide much-needed employment opportunities at a time when many Australians are urgently seeking work.

The local recruits have been fast-tracked into Coles' supermarkets and liquor stores across the region and have come from a wide range of industries and businesses, including many that have been forced to close or to stand down staff in industries such as travel, sport, fitness and hospitality.

Nationally, Coles has recruited more than 7000 people in just two weeks to meet customer demand, and has now extended the recruitment drive by opening an additional 5000 positions across the country.

The roles include store team members to serve customers and replenish shelves in Coles supermarkets and liquor stores, customer service agents to deliver orders to Coles online customers, and more than 100 trade-qualified bakers for in-store bakeries.

Among the thousands of newly hired Coles team members are NSW resident and international flight attendant Jenny Dunworth, who was stood down after a decade serving as a Virgin Australia flight attendant.

"It was upsetting but extremely necessary given the current climate and we're living in a surreal world, but nothing is more important than keeping each other safe," the 33-year-old from Caringbah, New South Wales, said.

"I saw a job post on social media. I applied and was immediately accepted.

"I'm grateful to have a casual job right now, if only to keep my sanity."

By state, Coles has offered 1700 jobs in Victoria, 2000 in New South Wales, around 1800 in Queensland, 600 in South Australia, 700 in Western Australian, 100 in Tasmania, around 90 in the ACT and 100 in the Northern Territory.

For information about roles offered at Coles, visit www.colescareers.com.au.