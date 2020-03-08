Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Health

Coles limits toilet paper even more

by Alex Turner-Cohen
8th Mar 2020 10:14 AM

 

Coles has just announced that it will limit toilet paper purchases to one pack per persona across the nation, amid coronavirus panic buying.

This comes just days after the national grocery chain limited purchases to four packs per person.

Toilet paper is selling out across the country
Toilet paper is selling out across the country

"We are now limiting purchases to one pack per transaction, both in-store and online," a spokesperson from Coles said in a statement this morning.

"Our suppliers have increased production and we are making additional deliveries to stores, while our team members work hard to restock shelves in stores.

"The vast majority of products in our stores and via Coles online remain available for customers.

"This additional measure will allow us to maintain stock levels in stores so more customers will be able to purchase the products they need."

 

 

Toilet paper has become the most bought item since coronavirus fears rose to new levels.

Images of empty shelves in the toilet paper section have been circulating throughout the country and #toiletpaperwars has been trending on Twitter.

 

News.com.au visited six supermarkets on Thursday, two in a Sydney inner suburb and a further four in middle ring suburbs. These included Woolworths, Coles and Aldi as well as an independent supermarket.

They were all looking pretty low on toilet paper.

"Wow," said a woman on her phone as she walked around stripped shelves at a Woolworths store in a Sydney suburb.

"This toilet paper thing really isn't a joke. I thought it was just a meme - but there's nothing here."

What's happening isn't strictly speaking a shortage; Australians are just buying some things at a faster rate than stocks can be replenished.

More Stories

Show More
coles coronavirus editors picks panic shopping stockpiling toilet paper

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        PHOTO GALLERIES: Magpies outgun the Army Thunder

        premium_icon PHOTO GALLERIES: Magpies outgun the Army Thunder

        News The Bellingen Dorrigo Magpies have won back the Sgt. Matthew Locke Memorial Shield defeating the Army Thunder.

        Two hospitalised after taxi and car crash, north of Coffs

        premium_icon Two hospitalised after taxi and car crash, north of Coffs

        Breaking Two injured after vehicles crash on Pacific Hwy north of Coffs

        BIG CHANGES: New motorway section to open soon

        premium_icon BIG CHANGES: New motorway section to open soon

        News Huge update as new 12km section will include two new interchanges, and temporary...

        Valleys stand in Harwood’s way as they hunt for top spot

        premium_icon Valleys stand in Harwood’s way as they hunt for top spot

        Cricket The minor premiership comes down to the final round as top sides seek a victory