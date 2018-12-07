Big difference with new Little Shop toys

Coles has launched its Christmas Little Shop edition featuring festive products such as pavlova, mince pies and gingerbread.

All five miniatures, which include Christmas crackers and gingerbread ice cream, are of Coles' private label products, compared with just two out of the original 30 - the bananas and free-range eggs.

Customers will receive one collectable for every $30 they spend while stocks last. There is also a special Christmas collector case available for $43.

Coles won the great supermarket collectables war with its Little Shop toy giveaway.

"We were blown away with customer feedback to Little Shop when it launched in July this year so we wanted to bring customers a little extra as a surprise this Christmas," Coles chief operating officer Greg David said in a statement.

"The range is made up of mini replicas of some of our most popular Christmas products like pavlova, mince pies, Christmas crackers and a limited edition mini of our famous Coles Gingerbread ice-cream. We want to create a little extra fun at Coles this Christmas and surprise and delight customers at the check-out."

It comes after Woolworths launched its own Christmas collectable range of cardboard "pop-outs" to tap into the collectable craze that saw Coles' sales skyrocket.

The retailer reported comparable sales growth in the first quarter of the financial year of 5.1 per cent, compared with 1.8 per cent in the previous quarter.

The Little Shop promotion was credited with boosting sales of participating brands including White King and Messy Monkeys by up to 50 per cent.

This week, Little Shop was handed the "Pester Power" award by Parents' Voice at its Fame and Shame Awards, for featuring products that appeal to children such as Nutella, Tim Tam and Oak chocolate milk.

"Through play with these products, our children learn unhealthy habits that may last a lifetime," Parents' Voice member Nicole French said.