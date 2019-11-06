Menu
Coles launches home delivery subscription

6th Nov 2019 11:49 AM

Coles has launched a subscription service offering customers unlimited home deliveries in an effort to increase the supermarket giant's reach among those too busy to shop.

Coles says customers paying $19 per month will get unlimited deliveries for grocery shops over $100, while those who pay $14 will get unlimited deliveries between Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Coles chief executive Steven Cain has already noted that consumer behaviours were "changing faster than ever", and on Wednesday Coles Online general manager Karen Donaldson said online shopping was becoming increasingly popular for time-poor customers.

business coles groceries shopping supermarket

