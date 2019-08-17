Coles and Woolies’ toy swap day face-off
Coles and Woolworths are expected to be flooded with more for shoppers today as they both hold swap days for their toy campaigns Little Shop 2 and Lion King Ooshies.
Coles told News Corp its swap day will be taking place between 10am and 2pm AEST across Australia in a selected list of 50 stores.
But unlike Coles, Woolworths will be hosting swap days in every store around the country.
It is the second swap day for the toy promotion, which will take place from 10am-2pm AEST.
"We hope this gives customers another opportunity to complete their collection alongside other members of the community," a Woolworths spokesman said.
The second swap day comes after Woolworths has extended the opportunity for fans to keep collecting the animals from the Lion King Ooshies program.
However, the Ooshies will not be available from every Woolies store.
They will only be sold in Woolworths stores that still have existing stock.
"Due to a limited amount of remaining stock, Woolworths has extended the Lion King Ooshies program - while stocks last only," the spokesman added.
For the full list of Coles' 50 stores hosting the swap day, see below:
NSW
Albury
Blacktown
Campbelltown
Dapto
Erina
Green Hills (East Maitland)
Lake Haven
Merrylands
Mt Druitt
Pagewood (Eastgardens)
Tamworth
Warriewood
Warringah
ACT
Belconnen
Woden
QLD
Aspley Hypermarket
Cairns Smithfield
Chermside
Indooroopilly
Mackay (Mt Pleasant)
Maroochydore
Mt Gravatt (Garden City)
Pacific Fair
Robina
VICTORIA
Berwick Eden Rise
Burwood
Caroline Springs
Chadstone
Fountain Gate
Greensborough
Kangaroo Flat
Knox
Melton West
Roxburgh Park
Southland
Waurn Ponds
NT
Palmerston
SA
Churchill Centre
Marion
Mt Barker
Parabanks
St Agnes
TAS
Glenourchy
Racecourse
WA
Baldivis
Blemont Fourm
Eaton Fair
Ellenbrook
Gateway (Cockburn)
Joondalup