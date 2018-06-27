Cold night ahead for Sleep Out participants

IT could be a rainy night for those taking part in tonight's C.ex Community Crew Sleep Out.

The Sleep Out, which intends to combat homelessness by raising funds and awareness, will see 110 community members sleep outside for a night at the C.ex Coffs International Stadium.

The forecast shows there's a 60% of rain, between 5-10mm, cool south-westerly winds and an overnight low of 11 degrees ahead for the participants.

Participants will be sleeping on the stadium pitch with just a sleeping bag, pillow and a cardboard box in support of members of the community who are experiencing, or are at risk of, homelessness.

The fundraising from this year's event will be evenly distributed between Bridging the Gap Mens Resource Centre, Homes for Heroes and Warrina Women & Children's Refuge.

There are around 600 homeless people on the Coffs Coast.

To donate, click here.