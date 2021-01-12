Coffs/Clarence cops call out local bad drivers

Tourists not to blame for our poor driver behaviour, says top cop.​

Coffs/Clarence Police District has called out the bad driving behaviour of locals to bust the myth that visitors and tourists are the ones busted for doing the wrong thing behind the wheel.

Chief Inspector Brendan Gorman said during the Coffs/Clarence Police District road operation over the Christmas and New Year period, more than half of traffic infringements issued to motorists were given to people who reside within the district.

Out of the 31 people charged with alleged drink-driving, 21 live within the Coffs/Clarence region; and out of the 667 infringements issued, 330 of those were to people who live in the Coffs/Clarence region.

Coffs/Clarence Police District Chief Inspector Brendan Gorman is urging drivers to obey the law. Photo: Tim Jarrett

“There is often a misconception when it comes to bad driver behaviour and we need to talk about it,” Chief Insp Gorman said.

“More often than not, we hear people say that the people breaking the road rules are visitors and tourists who aren’t familiar with the roads and surrounds. This simply is not true.

“These stats clearly show this is not the case.”

Chief Insp Gorman said the number of people busted for drink driving and other traffic infringements was unacceptable.

“Road safety is everyone’s responsibility – drivers must be aware of everyone surrounding them and their environment to ensure their own safety and the safety of those inside their vehicles,” he said.

“The number of drink-driving offences – including those who are on their second offence – is startling. Getting behind the wheel of a vehicle after drinking is irresponsible on every level.

“Let’s all work together to stop this misconception that it’s the tourists who are breaking the traffic rules – it’s our friends, our family members, our neighbours. We all need to remind each other that it is all of our responsibilities to protect lives on the road.”