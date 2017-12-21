Menu
Coffs yacht race pioneer honoured

Max Tumbridge awarded Patron of the 'Coffs Race' by race director Rob Brown (left) and media co-ordinator Jennifer Cook at the Royal Motor Yacht Club.
Brad Greenshields
by

THE yacht race that finishes in Coffs Harbour's picturesque marina was first run in 1981 and the driving force behind that initial race has been recognised.

While the race, set to start on December 27, is the inaugural Pantaenius Newport to Coffs Coast yacht race, back in the day Max Tumbridge instigated the Pittwater to Coffs Harbour yacht race.

The Coffs race was started 37 years ago by the long-time ocean racer, who has now retired to Port Macquarie, started something that is still going strong today.

In recognition of his energy and commitment to the race, Tumbridge has been awarded the title of Patron of the Coffs Harbour Yacht Race and will be on hand at Coffs Harbour's International Marina to welcome in the fleet.

The size and variation of the vessels in this year's race have changed since White Pointer led in the 'first fleet' all those years ago.

It's a part of the race Tumbridge is particularly proud of.

"In the beginning the race was designed for quarter tonners with four crew and a half tonner racer with five crew which were the lead type of race boat at the time,” Tumbridge said.

"Over time these types of boats were superseded but the newcomers to the race added an extra dimension and kept pushing the boundaries and challenging the technology of ocean racing.”

The Pantaenius Newport to Coffs Coast yacht race has returned to its traditional start date of December 27. The day after the start of the big Rolex Sydney to Hobart race.

This is a great time of the year between Christmas and New Year when yacht racing is at the forefront of most people's mind. In its 72 year history the Rolex Sydney to Hobart Yacht race has become an icon of Australia's summer sport attracting huge media coverage from around the world.

Not as well known but still one of Australia's major sailing events at this time of year is the race better known as the 'Coffs Race'.

Now with the support of global yacht insurance company Pantaenius as major sponsor and under the new stewardship of the Royal Motor Yacht Club and in association with The Coffs Harbour Yacht Club these partners are looking forward to running the 37th edition of this race.

For owners, skippers and crews who are not playing in the big league of the Sydney to Hobart or who don't have the time to mount a huge sailing campaign, the Coffs Race is the one to enter over the Christmas break.

Boats big and small will gather in Pittwater jostling for a good position to cross the start line between Lion Island and Barenjoey Heads and then once outside the Pittwater will head north and race up the coast.

Topics:  coffs harbour yacht club max tumbridge newport to coffs coast yacht race royal motor yacht club sailing yacht race

Coffs Coast Advocate
