Coffs' world golf tourism exposure

IT'S a three-day tournament highlighting the world-class Bonville Golf Resort, yet the Australian Ladies Classic is also a showcase of the Coffs Coast and its tourism potential.



Now in its third year, the State Government-backed event starting next week, is one of the Coffs Coast's largest annual sporting events and through television and media coverage it's also a chance for the Coffs Coast to shine on a global scale.



"The event has been a showcase of the region's natural assets, amazing array of native wildlife with many of the Coffs Coast's finest tourism operators all playing a part in activating our region over past events," Bonville Golf Resort Marketing Manager Christopher Winn said.

Sweden's Jenny Haglund works out which route to take on the 16th green on the final day of the 2019 Australian Ladies Classic at the Bonville Golf Resort. Sam Flanagan





Captured by Ladies European Tour and Australian Ladies PGA media teams, he said the tournament over three years has positioned the Coffs Coast as 'a must visit destination' for world golf enthusiasts.



"Those images are invaluable. The footage forms part of the broadcast each year and the stories that our local operators are helping to bring to life reach far and wide.



"In 2019, a total of 964 articles and media clips generated an estimated $7.8-million in associated media value."