Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Golfers Hannah Green, Jenny Haglund, Amy Boulden, Meghan MacLaren at Look At Me Now Headland last year.
Golfers Hannah Green, Jenny Haglund, Amy Boulden, Meghan MacLaren at Look At Me Now Headland last year. Trevor Veale
Sport

Coffs' world golf tourism exposure

11th Feb 2020 2:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

IT'S a three-day tournament highlighting the world-class Bonville Golf Resort, yet the Australian Ladies Classic is also  a showcase of the Coffs Coast and its tourism potential.

Now in its third year, the State  Government-backed event starting next week, is   one of the Coffs Coast's largest annual sporting events  and through television and media coverage it's also  a chance for the Coffs Coast to shine on a global scale.

"The event has been a showcase of the region's natural assets, amazing array of native wildlife with many of the Coffs Coast's finest tourism operators all playing a part in activating our region over past events,"  Bonville Golf Resort   Marketing Manager Christopher Winn said.

Sweden's Jenny Haglund works out which route to take on the 16th green on the final day of the 2019 Australian Ladies Classic at the Bonville Golf Resort.
Sweden's Jenny Haglund works out which route to take on the 16th green on the final day of the 2019 Australian Ladies Classic at the Bonville Golf Resort. Sam Flanagan



Captured by Ladies European Tour and Australian Ladies PGA  media teams, he said the tournament over three years has   positioned the Coffs Coast   as 'a must visit destination' for world golf enthusiasts.

"Those images are invaluable. The footage forms part of the broadcast each year and the stories that our local operators are helping to bring to life reach far and wide.

"In 2019, a total of 964 articles and media clips generated an estimated $7.8-million in associated media value." 

australian ladies classic bonville bonville golf resort golf tournament
Coffs Coast Advocate

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        WIN TICKETS: Coffs to Elton-ify ahead of Elton Fest

        premium_icon WIN TICKETS: Coffs to Elton-ify ahead of Elton Fest

        News IT'S time to ELTON-IFY Coffs Harbour. Coast celebrates its biggest concerts ever with an Elton Fest tribute.

        • 11th Feb 2020 2:00 PM
        MP seeks answers on Jetty Foreshore plans

        premium_icon MP seeks answers on Jetty Foreshore plans

        News There's speculation of a high-rise at the former fishing club site.

        Danger isn’t over for boaties

        premium_icon Danger isn’t over for boaties

        News THE wild weather might have calmed down but it doesn’t mean the dangers are.

        PANTHER PRIMED: Daine ready for big debut at Perth NRL Nines

        premium_icon PANTHER PRIMED: Daine ready for big debut at Perth NRL Nines

        Rugby League Clarence Indigenous star Laurie ready for big break with Penrith first team.