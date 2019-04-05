Coffs workers in the dark as enviro department gets the chop

The NSW government body tasked with protecting the state's environment and heritage has been axed creating fears environmental concerns will be relegated to the basement of a planning department.

The premier's department advised public servants on Monday that the Office of Environment and Heritage (OEH) will cease to be a stand-alone independent body.

The environment cluster will be absorbed into a new planning and industry department, while heritage will be moved into premier and cabinet.

Spokesperson for Coffs Harbour Greens, Jonathan Cassell, says there is still a great deal of uncertainty as to how the changes will play out but there are grave fears for local jobs and the environment.

"New governments always like to rebrand, but it comes at an extraordinary cost to taxpayers.

"So firstly I think it's a waste of money and overall this is a decision to further undermine environmental regulation in NSW which has been the trend over last two terms of this government,” Mr Cassell said.

The OEH was responsible for providing scientific evidence and advice on major developments and national parks and reserves. It also led conservation efforts across the state.

Some public servants are concerned that more projects with potential negative environmental impacts will be approved under the new arrangements.

While he estimates there are well over 20 staff currently employed by OEH in Coffs Harbour it's not that straight forward with associated departments potentially impacted and many consultants also on the books.

"People are very upset - they've been kept in the dark. The only information they are getting is through the news.

"The captains of industry are being put into government and the changes we are seeing are the result of an ideology similar to that of America where coorporations are entering into government and making decision that do not take community interests to heart,” Mr Cassell said.

Premier Gladys Berejiklian has defended the move noting: "the Environment Protection Authority is still there".

"When you've got a new government it's the time to make sure you make those changes that provide a better outcome for the people of this great state."