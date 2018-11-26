Coffs won't be going back to the old kerbside collection

Coffs Harbour City Council has committed to the: 'investigation and provision of an enterprise which diverts usable items from the bulky goods waste stream.' File photo

A PETITION with almost 4000 signatures calling for the reinstatement of the bulky goods household waste kerbside collection was presented to Coffs Harbour City Council.

Karen Baff, who instigated the petition, says the bulky pick-up was ceased with minimal consultation and the replacement voucher system cost prohibitive for some members of the community.

Under the new system residents can apply for two user-pay collections a year at $44 each with rubbish collected from your home.

These user-pay collections are in addition to two free self-haul vouchers which allow you to take your bulky household waste items to the Englands Road Waste Management Facility.

"For those who are elderly, infirm, pensioners, low income earners or those who do not own a trailer, the cost of the service can be prohibitive.

"The vouchers are only redeemable at Englands Road tip, this is a long way for people who live on the outskirts of the Coffs Harbour City Council Area to travel to dispose of their bulk waste," Karen outlined in the original petition.

In order to address the issue of cost, councillor Sally Townley has requested that council staff prepare a report into the possibility of reducing the user-pay collections to $25.

In debating the matter, Cr Paul Amos asked what the take up had been since the $44 fee had been introduced, but senior staff had to take this question on notice.

Coffs Harbour man Lindsay Townsend who was there to hear the discussion was not impressed.

"I was amazed that the GM didn't have any stats on hand to add to the debate. None of the councillors or staff I spoke to appear to have consulted other councils to see how they manage their bulky goods," Mr Townsend said.

"Changing the pick-up fee from $44 to $25 is not going to have a great impact," he said.

Another important part of the debate was the need to divert more of the bulky waste away from landfill and into recycling and repurposing programs.

"One of the single biggest problems with the old system was that none of those materials got diverted. One hundred per cent got compacted in a truck and taken into a council facility with council paying a waste fee on it all - so it was a pretty bad system. I am not advocating we go back to that."

The council has therefore committed to the: 'investigation and provision of an enterprise which diverts usable items from the bulky goods waste stream.'