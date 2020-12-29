Coffs woman’s inspiring 33kg transformation

Bronwen has lost an incredible 33kg in 18 months.

Bronwen has lost an incredible 33kg in 18 months.

Just over two years ago, Coffs Harbour woman Bronwen was so heavy she could not get up off her son's couch.

Around 154cm tall, she weighed in at almost 102kg and was preparing to undergo knee replacement surgery due to the pressure.

"I was ready to buy a wheelie walker," she said.

Physios and doctors had told her it was urgent for her to lose weight so she could safely recover from surgery.

In a bid to get her health back on track, Bronwen embarked on her weight loss journey - and in less than 18 months she lost an impressive 33kg.

She dropped ten dress sizes, going from a size 20 to 10, and no longer needs to undergo knee surgery.

BEFORE: Bronwen embarked on her weight loss journey in early 2019.

"This transformation has changed my life," Bronwen said.

"My physio once said 1kg of weight equals 5kg of pressure on my knees. It's amazing to me that 33kg of weight loss has resulted in 150kg less pressure on my knees."

Bronwen said she turned to exercise as well as the Lite n' Easy program to help with her weight loss.

She can now go on 5km walks without any assistance or discomfort.

"Retirement never looked so good," she said.

Obesity levels in the Coffs Harbour - Grafton region recently saw the area labelled a heart attack 'hotspot', with hospitalisations being 25 per cent higher than the state average.

According to the data from the Heart Foundation, there are an estimated 38,000 obese people in the Coffs Harbour and Clarence Valley LGAs.

The Heart Foundation urged locals to know the risk factors - which include obesity, smoking and high blood pressure - and make positive lifestyle changes.