Coffs wins in record spending

COFFS Harbour Public School will get a new library and staff facilities as part of a multi-million dollar upgrade as part of record spend on education infrastructure.

Coffs Harbour MP Andrew Fraser said $5 million had been put aside this state Budget for the primary school.

Mr Fraser said the funding would also be used to refurbish classrooms and staff rooms.

It is understood funds will go towards to the revamp of two existing teaching spaces.

More than 120 schools will be built or upgraded in an unprecedented $4.2 billion education infrastructure spend in this state budget.

The State Government increased education infrastructure funding by $1.6 billion, a 61% increase over last year's Budget.

It is the biggest NSW Government investment in education infrastructure.

This allocation of funds will provide 1500 new classrooms and 32,000 student places according to the Daily Telegraph.

Work on another 33 schools will also be completed over the next four years.

NSW Minister for Education Rob Stokes said a newly created specialist school delivery unit, called School Infrastructure NSW, would plan, deliver and maintain the expanded program of capital works and consult with communities.