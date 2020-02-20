Getting on the Plonka pays off for the Coffs punters

HE'S a four-year-old of great promise and now has his ticket stamped for the $500,000 Country Championships race at Randwick in April.



Plonka, trained by Coffs Harbour's Warren Gavenlock lived up to his potential in the Country Championship Qualifier over 1420m in Grafton this afternoon.



Paying $4.20 for the win, the bay gelding, son of stallion Epaulette and dam Loving New, edged out the Matthew Dunn-trained Gracie Belle.

Elated with the win, Gavenlock said his stable would celebrate tonight and think later about plans of how to prepare Plonka for Randwick.

Prior to today, Plonka, who gave Gavenlock his first win in Sydney in November, held three wins from nine races, winning $108,000 in prize money.



Today the connections collect $150,000 from the win in Grafton.

"He will give it a shake too," Gavenlock said of Plonka's chances in Sydney.

"I was certainly disappointing for Coffs Harbour not to stage the race, but the rain delay and the race being shifted to Grafton played well for us.

"It gave us a few extra days to prepare him.

"He will need something before running in Randwick, but we'll just take him home and give it a thought. I'll have a chat with the owner and we'll take it from there.

Jockey Rachael Murray said it was an honour to earn the ride.

"It was a huge effort by him, the horse was perfect today," Murray said.

"Having another four days to recover was a big factor, he ran on a wet track on a Thursday, a fortnight ago.

"I love the horse and I have so much faith in him.

Even though Plonka went into the race having won a maiden Highway race win in Sydney for Gavenlock, he largely flew under the radar with tipsters given the huge favouritism that the Aiden St Vincent-trained Hellenism received prior to being scratched from the race yesterday.

Both Plonka and Gracie Belle, will now represent the Northern Rivers Racing Association at the big race to determine the best in the bush.

Murwillumbah trainer Matthew Dunn, who has won the three previous northern Country Championship qualifiers, remained optimistic that he will still have a chance at winning the big one in Randwick.

"(She was) a little bit upset in the yard today and that probably followed through to the race, it's disappointing she didn't win, but full credit to the winner, she still gets her ticket to Randwick."