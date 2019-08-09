Coffs will fight to the bitter end in preliminary final

RUGBY UNION: A champion isn't defined by how many times they get their hand raised, but how many times they rise from the canvas.

Coffs Harbour Snappers were flattened by Hastings Valley Vikings last week in the major semi final in a big loss. Though the defending premiers have toughness in their DNA, and coach Joe de Dassel expects them to bounce back this Saturday against the Port Macquarie Pirates.

"We've got no other option, if we aren't prepared for this match our season is over," de Dassel said.

"We have to put last weekend behind us and focus on this match."

The Snappers are defending premiers, but de Dassel said the fact they have the shield hasn't added any fuel to their finals assault.

"We haven't even spoken about it to be honest. We have a lot of new guys in the team and we're focused on this year's group."

The Snappers have had to deal with a depleted roster for the majority of the season, so the coach won't be using injuries as an excuse in the preliminary final.

"We've still managed to put a side on the field each week which has got us into second on the ladder. So I have full confidence the guys who are on the field this weekend can get the job done.

'The last time we played them they jumped out to a 19-0 lead and before that they beat us in Port. I know they had a tough win last weekend but I heard they're getting a few big name players back this weekend so it's going to be a real challenge for us."

Kick off for the match is 3.15pm at Jung Quarries Coffs Rugby Park this Saturday.