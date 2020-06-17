Coffs will bounce back says business leader

“We’re going to have a recession that’s a statistical fact but Coffs Harbour is in a great place to bounce back.”

That’s the message from Business NSW Regional Manager, Mid North Coast, Kellon Beard.

His optimism comes in the wake of some sobering statistics which show that 5,700 jobs were lost in the Coffs Harbour - Grafton area in April.

“But Coffs has a great airport and a good business community and it’s a beautiful area to live so there is no reason why we won’t bounce back from this as long as businesses adapt and change.”

From GPs providing telehealth services to fitness instructors running classes on line, he says many of the changes are here to stay.

RELATED: Leaping back after lockdown

Across NSW the unemployment rate crept up to 6 per cent in April from 4.8 per cent in March with 221,425 jobs lost.

This brings the total to 194,905 jobs lost over the year with NSW accounting for 49 per cent of jobs lost nationally.

But Mr Beard remains optimistic, particularly for the Coffs Harbour region.

“Coffs has got all the bases covered for economic recovery. It’s more attractive now to a lot of businesses now that are outside the area and thinking about relocating out of Sydney plus we had relatively few cases of Covid in the region.”

Mr Beard covers an area from Forster up to Woolgoolga and has some specific plans to boost the economy post-COVID.

“It’s early stages now but we’re looking at what some local Councils are procuring from outside the area - what are some of their big purchases? - and seeing if we can attract businesses to the area to supply those services.

“One example is at Port Macquarie where they buy industrial water filters from outside the region so we’re looking at options of attracting businesses to the area to supply those.”