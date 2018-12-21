Coffs what's on

Skydiving Santa

What: Santa will be parachuting into Harbourside Markets to collect last minute Christmas wishes from the boys and girls on the Coffs Coast. Bring your family and friends along for Christmas celebrations. It will be a day of fun with a little kids carnival, jumping castles, pony cycles, face painting, temporary tattoos, great food and live music.

Where: Harbourside markets.

When: Sunday at 10am.

'80s and '90s NYE party

What: Bring in the new year with a throwback '80s and '90s party. Channel your inner Spice Girls, Backstreet Boys or whip out your leg warmers, sweatbands and scrunchies. Book a booth at The Palms for a bite to eat beforehand, think pizzas, sauteed king prawn pasta with roasted heirloom tomatoes, asparagus, creamy lemon sauce and parmesan.

There are drinks specials all night long and DJ Marcus spins tunes from 8pm into the early hours.

Where: Toormina Hotel.

When: Monday, December 31 from 6pm to 2am.

Sawtell family market

What: Held on the fourth Saturday each month, you'll find a vast range of handmade, cards, artworks, craft, soap candles. jewellery, incense, plants, CD's /DVD's cakes, and breads. Grab a bargain with pre-loved clothing, books and other treasures.

Where: CWA Hall, 21 Elizabeth Street.

When: Today from 8am to 1pm.

Mad Hatters Market

What: Head out to Coramba for a fun Mad Hatters market on the fourth Sunday of each month.

Between 10am and 2pm there will be activities, market stalls, live music and more. Activities include art and craft, fun things for kids to do, and delicious food temptations.

Where: Gale St, Coramba.

When: Tomorrow from 10am to 2pm.

Orphans Christmas Luncheon

What: A community event for the needy, elderly, homeless, low income families, overseas visitors, singles, members of the community with disabilities or with no family to celebrate and integrate with others.

Where: North Coast Regional Botanical Garden.

When: Tuesday from 11am to 2.30am.

The Living End

What: The Living End rose to fame with the release of double A-sided single Second Solution and Prisoner of Society.

The band have gone on to become of one Australia's biggest rock bands taking home six ARIAs, two number one chart debuts, eight studio albums and countless hit singles including All Torn Down, West End Riot, Roll On and White Noise.

Renowned for their energetic live show, The Living End brilliant new album Wunderbar, is out now.

With this reputation as one of the best live bands in the country The Living End will bring their blistering live show to Coffs for the perfect summer show.

Where: C.ex Coffs.

When: Saturday, December 29 from 8pm

Presale $45 door $50.

Christmas Variety show

What: The Coast Comedy Players have come up with a fun variety show featuring comedy sketches, comedy songs, dances and sing-a-longs. Part of the proceeds raised will go to local charities.

The show celebrates everything about Christmas, from hilarious sketches about a children's nativity play, auditioning for a Christmas Elf job and two old ladies wrapping the presents at a shopping centre to an energetic 12 Days of Christmas.

Where: Sawtell RSL Club.

When: Saturday at 2pm.

Violet Vibes Music Festival

What: Ready to spend your Saturday rocking out to great music? Don't miss this music festival with performers including Thundamentals, Boo Seeka, Jack Beats, Northeast Party House, Godlands, Ebony Boadu, Beats Working and more.

Where: Coffs Harbour Showground.

When: Saturday from 1pm to 11pm.

To buy tickets, visit goo.gl/8LNNee