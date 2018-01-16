Coffs watch out for the stooges

NO WAY MAN: Pauly Fenech is bringing his comedy show to The Coffs Hotel next Monday.

FOR years Australia's Prince of Rude has been unafraid to insult the nanny state, lamenting this as the reason why Australia has lost the great sense of humour that Paul Fenech grew up with and why he's still touring after all his success.

"I think that Australia's sense of humour is one of our best aspects,” Fenech said.

"But I think that the Australian sense of humour that I grew up with is also being slaughtered by political correctness.”

The writer, director and star of cult classics Housos and Fat Pizza admitted he hasn't toned his work down over the years because he believes that the country is losing its distinct originality in the sea of political correctness - and people are afraid of him because of it.

"Everyone's scared of me because of it for some reason,” Fenech said.

"They think I'm some wildman.”

But according to Fenech, you'll never see the same show twice unlike some of his more politically correct counterparts.

"I'm not like other comedians who just do their one routine or the same 10 jokes over and over again.”.

"They always do it to a T, they don't break at all.”

Audiences will instead see a unique live comedy show filled with brand new jokes, never seen before footage and a special live performance of his new single, Smash it with a Thong.

"It will probably be banned soon once the nanny state finds out about it.”

Pauly Fenech will bring his Smash It With a Thong show to The Coffs Hotel on Monday, January 22 at 8pm