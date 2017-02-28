Coffs Coast warms its appetite for Mexican chain's arrival

So where would the Coffs Harbour Guzman y Gomez be located? We are on the case and will keep you posted.

REVELATIONS that fast growing Mexican chain Guzman y Gomez is headed to Coffs Harbour with a local franchise to open soon have got social media buzzing.

As part of its major attack on McDonad's fast food drive-thru domination, the Mexican chain announced it will open eight new franchises in Coffs Harbour, Maroochydore, Springfield, Capalaba, Burleigh Heads, Bendigo and Hoxton Park.

The company has teamed up with Google to develop its virtual drive-throughs and already more than 20% of GyG's orders now come through its smartphone app.

At this stage it is unclear whether plans for the Coffs Harbour franchise would include such a drive-through, but we are on the case.

"Eventually we will have counterless stores," Company founder, New York hedge fund manager Steven Marks said.

Since announcing to News Corp yesterday, news of a soon-to-open Coffs Harbour franchise, The Advocate's social media platforms have been inundated by support from fans of the food chain.

The initial post has reached more than 33,000 people and attracted almost 200 Facebook comments.

A customer enjoys her soft taco at Guzman y Gomez. Facebook/Guzman y Gomez

GyG, which opened its first store in 2005 and now turns over more than $150 million a year, has 82 stores in Australia.

So where would a new Coffs Harbour store be located?

Possible locations may include the South Coffs Service Centre, at Park Beach or maybe another location along the Pacific Highway in the city centre or perhaps even at the soon to be constructed Pacific Highway service centre north of Woolgoolga, not ruling out of course an addition to a local shopping centre complex?

The closest store at the moment is located in Byron Bay.

The Advocate is awaiting confirmation from the company and the potential franchisee so we'll keep you posted on further news.

Guzman y Gomez wants to revolutionise drive-through. Supplied

Guzman y Gomez was announced as Quick Service Restaurant of the Year at Roy Morgan's 2016 Customer Satisfaction Awards for Australia.

Based on 12 months of data from Roy Morgan's Consumer Single Source Survey, the annual Customer Satisfaction Awards recognises businesses that consistently outperformed their peers throughout 2016 in customer satisfaction as judged by 50,000 consumers.

"GYG is a growing brand in Australia and the Roy Morgan Award is testament that GYG is serving healthy food, in a quick and convenient way, and by people who have the energy and authenticity of Mexican culture," GYG CEO Mark Hawthorne said.