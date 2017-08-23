Coffs Vive La France!

IF there's one foreign film industry in which the exceptionally intense, beautiful and eccentric are the most shamelessly expressed, it would have to be France's.

From today, all these extremes will be lighting up the big screen, as Screenwave's Vive La France! French Film Festival launches to a sold-out capacity audience at the Jetty Memorial Theatre.

The festival, presented as a program of the Screenwave International Film Festival, has grown to 15 films this year after huge success in its debut in 2016.

It offers a haven in which to stimulate cinematic palates, whether it be to lift the spirits with kooky comedy, absorb provocative dramas, and explore the very darkest recesses of human nature.

Among its major drawcards are critically-acclaimed choices and award winners from Cannes, French cinema veterans, unflinching drama, unique family films, snappy comedy, and - for extreme cinema lovers - the New French Extremity strand featuring one of the most boundary-pushing films, fresh from the world festival circuit.

Kate Howat, Screenwave's artistic director, who curated the program, said: "I didn't want to put together a bunch of purely light-hearted madcap French comedies - even though of course the French do that style extremely well - but to have that balance of light and shade in the program.

"I also wanted to think about the history of France - a country that began as mad and wild from revolutions, both cultural and bloody.

"It's this madness and wildness that I wanted to inject into the program - but with really innovative and inspirational films as well.”

Tonight's sell-out opening night will inject signature Gallic madness with Lost In Paris, an off-beat romp through the French capital in a modern slapstick comedy style reminiscent of Charlie Chaplin and Jaques Tati.

It will be followed up tomorrow night with another off-beat offering Slack Bay, starring Juliette Binoche.

The Screenwave team is dedicated to offering a festival experience that's about more than watching films in a darkened cinema. French cultural experiences are on offer for festival goers -including French food, wine tasting, workshops and performances.

C'est magnifique!