Coffs venues awarded among the industry's best

THREE Coffs Coast venues have won awards at the Australian Hoteliers NSW Awards in Sydney.

Flooded Gums Restaurant at the Bonville Golf Resort won Best Country Restaurant, The Toormina Hotel won Best Pub Tab-Country and The Moonee Beach Tavern won the highly contested award for Best Family Friendly pub in the state.

Bonville Golf Resort's Flooded Gums Restaurant won Best Country Restaurant last night.

The best hotels of 2018 were named at a gala ceremony in Sydney overnight with the top honours going to Barangaroo House - City Hotel of the Year - and the Central Coast's Bayview Hotel, the new Country Hotel of the Year.

Our local venues were honoured in front of a crowd of 1200 industry and political leaders, including NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian and Opposition Leader Michael Daley, at The Star Event Centre, Sydney last night.

More than 600 nominations were received for the Awards across 40 categories.

Moonee Beach won the AHA award for Best Family Friendly pub in the state. AHA

AHA NSW CEO John Whelan said the yearly awards event was about honouring the best.

"Hotels in NSW are second to none - the industry really has gone from strength to strength in the last decade," he said.

"The love and care publicans and staff put into iconic hotels like Barangaroo House and The Bayview and all our other winners is obvious - it's hotels like these which set the standard for pubs across Australia. Congratulations to all award winners."

Last night's winners included:

 Best Bush Pub: Armatree Hotel (Armatree)

 Best Traditional Hotel Bar (Country): The George Tavern (Greenhills)

 Best Traditional Hotel Bar (City): Rose of Australia (Erskineville)

 Best Cocktail/Lounge Bar: Donny's Bar (Manly)

 Best Draft Beer: Parkview Hotel (Alexandria)

 Best Wine List: The Dolphin Hotel (Surry Hills)

 Best Retail Liquor Outlet: Toronto Hotel (Toronto)

 Best Family Friendly: Moonee Beach Tavern (Moonee Beach)

 Best Outdoor Experience: Headlands Austinmer Beach (Austinmer)

 Best New/Totally Redeveloped (Country): Thoroughbred Hotel (Scone)

 Best New/Totally Redeveloped (City): Verandah (Sydney)

 Heart of the Community: Settlers Inn (Port Macquarie)

 Best Restaurant (Country): Flooded Gums, Bonville Golf Resort

 Best Steak: Verandah (Sydney)

 Best Burger: Huxley's (Caringbah)

 Best Steak Sandwich: Hero of Waterloo (Millers Point)

 Best Live Music: Cambridge Hotel (Newcastle)

 Best Sports Bar: Hunters Hill Hotel (Hunters Hill)

 Best Pub-style Accommodation (Traditional): Nags Head (Adamstown)

 Best Pub-style Accommodation (Deluxe): Headlands Austinmer Beach

 Chef of the Year (Country): Stefano Burlando, Lawson Park Hotel (Mudgee)

 Chef of the Year (City): David Beus, Crossroads Hotel, Casula