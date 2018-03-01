Coffs venue among hotels under gambling investigations

There have been claims staff at Woolworths-owned hotels have been spying on gamblers in order to boost profits.

There have been claims staff at Woolworths-owned hotels have been spying on gamblers in order to boost profits. Bev Lacey

Woolworths is being urged to phase out poker machines in its venues following reports staff at the hotels have been spying on gamblers in order to boost profits.

One of the major allegations, made by Federal Independent MP Andrew Wilkie following interviews with whistleblowers, is that Woolworths hotels keep databases of customers who gamble, including their habits and behaviours.

Federal and state gambling authorities are now investigating the allegations.

Coffs Harbour's Greenhouse Tavern is among the list of Woolworths-owned hotels.

According to NSW Greens data, the Greenhouse Tavern currently has 25 pokies on site.

"The drive for profit in its hotel business creates an incentive for this type of predatory and unacceptable behaviour," NSW Greens MLC and Gambling Harm Spokesperson Justin Field said.

"Continuing to operate poker machines in this context is inconsistent with Woolworths position as a major Australian company in which many Australian's savings are invested.

"This is predatory behaviour from a big company that own thousands of poker machines and the target is some of the most vulnerable people in our community. We know pokies can be a major factor in relationship and family breakdown, financial hardship and suicide.

"The investigation will tell us if the company has broken the law, but there's no doubt this behaviour is immoral and breaks the community's trust."