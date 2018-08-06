Coffs urged to buy a Parma for a Farmer

Parma for a Farmer campaign at the Hoey Moey - Raman Kaur, Joshua Worthington, Emma Brock, Brett Crawford, Ryan Batt with Harry Barry and Twane Voglsinger

WITH the drought biting hard for farming families across regional New South Wales and little prospect of grass-raising rain on the horizon the silver lining to the natural disaster has certainly been the good will of ordinary Australians in lending a hand.

Sure the State Government has announced an extra $500 million in emergency drought relief as the bush battles worsening conditions, but the main source of drought relief so far has come from people power campaigns.

The North Coast Hotel Group has today launched its own drought relief appeal, Parma for a Farmer.

This will see $1 from every chicken Parma or chicken schnitty sold in its hotels for the month of August donated to the Buy a Bale Campaign, which is supported by the Australian Hoteliers Association.

Moonee Tavern publican Harry Barry. Trevor Veale

"In a nutshell we do a lot of fundraising for a lot of local clubs and sporting groups but our own customers over the last two or three weeks have suggested we do something for the farmers - a fundraiser that can really help struggling families," the hotel group's Harry Barry said.

"So we've committed to this fundraiser for the month of August of donating $1 from every meal sold to the Buy a Bale campaign.

"In the first five days of August, we have sold 1500 chicken meals, so it will hopefully make a meaningful difference.

The North Coast Hotel Group is running a drought relief campaign for drought stricken farmers. Contributed

After a prolonged winter drought, there are already signs of the drought's impact on the economy even here on the coast, some 300 to 400-kilometres away from some of the hardest hit farming communities.

"Yes we are seeing the impact already here on the coast. Food prices are going up weekly, it's already happening, we see it in the hotel group even though we buy in bulk we have seen significant increases in prices over the past 12-months," Harry said.

"Our customers and our suppliers are happy to get on-board and help make this effort a success.

"Every little bit helps and we are running a few other fundraising initiatives throughout August to help these devastated Aussies."

To support the campaign head to the Hoey Moey, the Moonee Tavern, the Seaview Tavern or the Village Green Hotel for a meal before September.