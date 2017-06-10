Coffs United pin FFA Cup hopes on weekend victories

TWO Westfield FFA Cup wins this long weekend by Coffs United would see the Lions in a position to possibly play against a Hyundai A-League team.

While playing one of the best teams in the country is the big goal, getting the two wins needed to be in that position is no walk in the park. The Lions must first overcome Cardiff City at Lake Macquarie today. Do that and then in all likelihood the Coffs Harbour team will need to beat a semi-professional Newcastle Premier League team on Monday.

Of the eight Northern NSW teams remaining in FFA Cup contention, Cardiff City is probably the weakest opponent the Lions could draw but coach Glen Williams doesn't want his team underestimating today's opposition.

"I've really tried to keep that comment from the player's minds," Williams said.

"I've been reminding them that they did beat a NPL team and they've got this far in the competition just like we have. So we're not looking at them any differently to what we would if we had have got Edgeworth or Lambton or someone like that."

Williams said he's encouraging the Lions to play their natural game this weekend. Something he believes Coffs United didn't do in 2015 when in a similar position.

"We had this opportunity two years ago and we were probably a bit overawed," he said. "This time we've got a couple of older players in the team which will help settle the younger guys and we can go in with a mature head."

FFA CUP

Coffs United v Cardiff City

Byron Bay v Maitland

Lambton Jaffas v Edgeworth Eagles

Valentine v Broadmeadow Magic

The winners of today's 'Final Eight' matches will progress to Monday's 'Final Four' fixtures.

The draw for Monday's matches will be held tonight. The two winners on Monday will qualify for the nationwide FFA Cup Round of 32.